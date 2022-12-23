Heard County football had three different superlatives on the Region 4-A Division I All-Region team, including Defensive Player of the Year Todd Huey Jr., Athlete of the Year L.J. Green, and Iron Man RoRo Edmondson.
Huey, a linebacker, led the team with 107 total tackles on the season, 14 of which went for a loss.
Green played both cornerback and wide receiver this season. On offense, he reeled in 621 yards and 12 touchdowns, and on defense he had 30 tackles and eight swatted passes.
In his first year playing football for the Braves, Edmondson had 27 tackles and three interceptions as a safety, passed for 285 yards and five touchdowns, and caught 14 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns as a multi-role athlete.
First-team offensive selections for the Braves started with junior wide receiver Qua Nelson. Heard County also had three first-team linemen, with Camden Cosper, R.J. Noles and Sammy Holiday all making the cut.
The first team defense featured six Braves, including defensive lineman Blake Oldham, linebackers Tyler Lasseter and Caleb Sweet, defensive back A.J. McKeithern, punter Eli Lawson, and long snapper Jack Japour.
The second-team offense also featured six Heard County players, these being quarterback Shaun Swofford, running back Dereon Pearson wide receivers Messiah Williams and Nathan Bowie, tight end Max Lasseter and offensive lineman Brody Ogles.
Just four Braves landed on the second-team defense, three of these being defensive linemen Tommy Googe, Red Fisher, and Nathan McClellan. Linebacker Antonio Heath rounded out the second team.
Honorable mentions for Heard included defensive lineman Daniel Woodson, linebacker Antwon Carter, and running back Mon Jordan.
