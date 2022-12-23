Todd Huey Jr 41

Heard County linebacker Todd Huey, Jr. was named Defensive Player of the Year for Region 4-A Division I.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

Heard County football had three different superlatives on the Region 4-A Division I All-Region team, including Defensive Player of the Year Todd Huey Jr., Athlete of the Year L.J. Green, and Iron Man RoRo Edmondson.

Huey, a linebacker, led the team with 107 total tackles on the season, 14 of which went for a loss.

Trending Videos