After five different area volleyball teams advanced to the second round of GHSA state volleyball playoffs, only two teams made it to the third round: Heard County and Temple.

Heard and Temple are in the same classification and thus make up one fourth of the Elite Eight in single A, the other teams being Mt. Pisgah, Tallulah Falls, Lamar County, Woodville-Thompkins, Mt. Vernon and Mt. Bethel.

