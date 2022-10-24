After five different area volleyball teams advanced to the second round of GHSA state volleyball playoffs, only two teams made it to the third round: Heard County and Temple.
Heard and Temple are in the same classification and thus make up one fourth of the Elite Eight in single A, the other teams being Mt. Pisgah, Tallulah Falls, Lamar County, Woodville-Thompkins, Mt. Vernon and Mt. Bethel.
Bremen, Carrollton, and Villa Rica were all eliminated in Saturday’s volleyball playoff action.
Heard County
The Lady Braves have not lost a set so far in the state tournament. They began with a 3-0 win over Bryan County in the first round and continued with a 3-0 win over Quitman County, a one seed, in round two.
They will now face Mt. Pisgah on the road for the Elite Eight round. Mt. Pisgah, a one seed, finished the regular season with a record of 28-11 before getting past both Lake Oconee Academy and Armuchee in the first two rounds. First serve at Mt. Pisgah is scheduled for Tuesday, October 25 at 6 p.m.
Temple
The Lady Tigers bested McIntosh County Academy 3-0 in round one. In the second round, they faced a two-seed Brooks County. Through four sets, Temple and Brooks County were tied at two sets apiece, forcing a first-to-15 set. There, Temple slid by with a 15-12 win to advance.
In the Elite Eight, they will host Mt. Bethel, a one seed out of area six. Mt. Bethel had a regular season record of 32-13-3 before getting past Social Circle and Dade County in the state tournament. First serve from Temple High School is scheduled for Tuesday, October 25 at 6 p.m.
Bremen
After a 3-0 win over Cedar Grove in the first round, Bremen faced one-seed White County, to whom they lost 3-0, dropping sets at scores of 25-11, 25-17, and 25-19. Bremen ends the season with an overall record of 29-6-2.
Carrollton
The Lady Trojans bested Valdosta 3-0 in the first round, but they were on the opposite side of a 3-0 game in the second round, losing to Hillgrove, who entered the tournament as a one seed. Carrollton ends the season with a 23-18 overall record.
Villa Rica
The Lady Wildcats were dominant in the regular season, ending with a region title. However, their postseason came to a close on Saturday, as they lost a close match to Winder-Barrow, 3-2 on a 15-7 score in set five. Villa Rica ends the season with an overall record of 30-12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.