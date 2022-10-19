Heard Co. Football Run Through

Heard County travels to take on Mt. Zion in a non-region contest before both teams finish out region play the following weeks.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

While most area teams will be competing in region contests on Friday night, Heard County and Mt. Zion will be squaring off in a non-region contest a day early on Thursday, October 20.

The game will be at Mt. Zion’s Donald L. Nixon Stadium with a kickoff time slated for 7 p.m.

