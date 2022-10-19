While most area teams will be competing in region contests on Friday night, Heard County and Mt. Zion will be squaring off in a non-region contest a day early on Thursday, October 20.
The game will be at Mt. Zion’s Donald L. Nixon Stadium with a kickoff time slated for 7 p.m.
Heard County (3-4, 1-0) enters the matchup after a bye week. In their most recent game, they bested Crawford County in region play, 41-22. The Braves will close out region play after the Mt. Zion game with contests against Temple and Lamar County.
Heard County has a chance to win the region if they win their last two games of the season, and a non-region matchup with Mt. Zion could help to prepare them for this final stretch.
Mt. Zion (4-3, 0-0) is also coming off a bye week after falling to Mt. Vernon 27-14. The Eagles have yet to begin region play in a region that contains just three teams, the others being Bowdon and Christian Heritage. The team started the season 3-0, but they have since lost three of their last four games against tougher competition.
After this contest with Heard County, Mt. Zion will face Christian Heritage at home and Bowdon on the road. Although Mt. Zion is guaranteed a playoff spot, these two games will determine playoff seeding, which affects both where each game is played and who the opponent will be.
Though this Thursday-night game does not have any direct playoff implications, it certainly has implications for area bragging rights, and it also gives both teams an opportunity to stay fresh on the football field before they continue on the final region stretch and into the state playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.