After sweeping Bacon County last week in the Sweet-16 round of the Class A Division-I playoffs, Heard County's baseball season came to an end as they were swept in a double header with Darlington on Wednesday, 4-1 and 11-6.
Heard baseball season ends in Elite Eight
- BY TUCKER COLE SPORTS@TIMES-GEORGIAN.COM
