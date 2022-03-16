To everyone who is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think, but to think soberly, as God had dealt to each one a measure of faith. — Romans 12:3
Healthy self-esteem is important because some of us think too little of ourselves, on the other hand, some of us overestimate ourselves. Evaluating yourself by the worldly standards of success and achievement can cause you to think too much about your worth in the eyes of others and thus miss your true value in God’s eyes.
Philippians 2:3 says, "Let nothing be done through selfish ambition or conceit, but in lowliness of mind let each esteem others better than himself."
Never look down on someone unless you’re helping him up.
The devil hates families and will do everything to try to destroy them! Fight for your family and not with your family. Every storm is part of your journey. Yes, you will make it through this one, too. You will come out stronger than you were before. If the Bible call it sin, then your opinion doesn’t matter. You see, the Bible isn’t a rule book, it’s a love letter. It’s the story of God’s heart for His people.
I thought this was interesting and thoughtful. Come Home. Come home and bring your laundry. Just come home.
I don’t understand the whole "I got them to 18” method as a parent. Having children is a lifetime commitment. Maybe I’m just different but I want my children to come take groceries and toilet paper out of the cabinets when they are 25. I want them to stop for dinner when it is their favorite meal at 34. I want to watch their eyes sparkle when they are opening gifts they wanted for Christmas at 40. I want them to know I’m one call away and it doesn’t stop at age 18. They are forever my children not temporary assignments! Always come HOME!! Do you feel this way about your children?
The truth is still the truth, even if no one believes it. A lie is still a lie, even if everyone believes it. Be conscious of your words, especially when you’re not in the best mood. You never want to mix bad words with a bad mood. You can always reverse your mood, but your words can’t be replaced. BE BLESSED!
