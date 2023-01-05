The winter months are a great time for gardeners to start catching up on projects they have postponed or to begin planning crop rotations and ordering seeds for the upcoming year. One of the most critical steps to ensuring a productive growing season is to test and prepare the soil, as it will be the foundation that your plants — and success — depend upon.

“Healthy soil is an investment in your landscape,” said Carole Knight, Agriculture and Natural Resources (ANR) agent for University of Georgia Cooperative Extension in Madison County. “Ultimately, the beauty and health of the plants in your landscape are direct results of the health of your soil.”

