The Carroll County Health Department is now providing seasonal flu vaccine.
No appointment is necessary. The vaccine will be available for anyone over the age of 6 months. The cost of the vaccine is $25.00, but most major insurances are accepted and discounts may be available for the uninsured.
Walk-in Flu Clinics will be held:
- Thursday, October 1, 2020 8:00 am – 3:30 p.m. closed 11:30-12:30 for lunch
- Thursday, October 8, 2020 8:00 am – 3:30 p.m. closed 11:30-12:30 for lunch
While flu can make anyone sick, certain people are at greater risk for serious complications from the flu, causing hospitalization or even death, such as:
- Older people
- Young children
- People with chronic lung disease (such as asthma and COPD), diabetes (type 1 and 2), heart disease, neurologic conditions, and certain other long-term conditions, and
- Pregnant women
Much of the U.S. population is at high risk from serious flu complications either because of their age or because they have a medical condition like asthma, diabetes (type 1 and 2), heart conditions, or because they are pregnant. People with a health condition should receive a flu vaccine as soon as it becomes available.
Flu viruses are constantly changing. Each flu season, different flu viruses can spread, and they can affect people differently based on their body’s ability to fight infection. Even healthy children and adults can get very sick from the flu and spread it to family and friends.
For people who do not receive the flu vaccine, health officials encourage them to take the following steps to reduce their chances of getting the flu:
- Wash your hands regularly
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Keep household surfaces clean
- Don’t attend work or school when ill
- Don’t share glasses or eating utensils
