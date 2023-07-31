“Music is the universal language of mankind.”
— Henry Wadsworth
Unlike my uncle, God did not choose to give me the gift of making music. But, He did give me the passion to listen. There is something about music that is healing to the spirit, body, mind, and all around well being.
July 15, 2023 — Carrollton — I am having lunch with my uncle and Terry Lowry. After some small talk, the conversation changes into the healing power of music. I have no idea that The Carrollton Wind Ensemble (CWE) has had such an impact on west Georgia and the world. I am amazed when Terry tells us about how CWE changes lives.
Terry directs CWE. It is a 65 piece concert band made of volunteer members of our local community. Below are just some of the tasks that CWE will be performing in the near future:
• The CWE is an outreach program of the Carroll Symphony Orchestra, and performs over 30 concerts each year in concert halls, at veterans’ events, schools, churches, nursing homes, hospitals and local businesses;
• The CWE has been invited to perform 4 concerts in Italy in June, 2024. These concerts (Venice, Florence, two in Rome) will raise money to aid war refugees who have been displaced and have sought asylum in Italy. Its mission is to offer music-making to Ukrainian refugees camps. Through benefit concerts and music camps, they will bring the healing power of music into the hearts of adults and children whose lives have been devastated by Soviets in their homeland.
• The CWE will host a music camp for children displaced by war; and
• The members of the CWE are bearing the burden of financing this trip and humanitarian work themselves. To assist them in offsetting a portion of the cost, the CWE is hosting “La Dolce Vita” on August 26, 2023.
To support the costs associated with this endeavor, we invite you to “La Dolce Vita” on August 26, 2023.
Why is this important?
How music affects people is not completely understood, research is beginning to realize the power that music has upon our minds. When you hear music that you like, the brain releases a chemical called dopamine that has positive effects on your mood. Music can make us feel strong emotions. According to some studies, music has the power to improve our health and wellness.
Research has shown that music can enhance intelligence, improve mental focus, boost the immune system, strengthen self-esteem, and increase confidence. Music reduces stress, lowers blood pressure, improves memory and aids toward inducing a better and deeper sleep. Music literally lifts your spirits.
Music improves the ability to focus on work or study. Numerous studies have seen these benefits from classical music. Recent studies show that music with a tempo of 60 beats per minute increases the brain’s ability to process information.
Music is a way of expressing emotion and creativity. Music allows the brain to tap into an encyclopedia of emotions. This certainly helps with the practice of law.
Music lifts our mood and our outlook. Playing uplifting songs stimulates the brain and leaves a lasting, profound effect.
Music helps us relax. The calming sounds of piano, strings and nature improve our mood and relax both the body and the mind.
Why does music make such a difference? Harvard Medical School reports studies and developments in cognitive neuroscience show that music activates just about all of the brain. Music touches a variety of our memory regions, reminding us of times and places where similar music was important. Music also activates our motor systems. We are able to understand the rhythm and beat of music even before we start tapping our foot or clapping our hands.
Studies are also showing the music has positive effects upon the aging process and against dementia. The John Hopkins Medicine website says that “few things stimulate the brain the way music does. If you want to keep the brain engaged through the aging process, listening to or playing music is a great tool. It provides a total brain workout.”
Music provides more than just individual benefits. Some researchers believe that music is one of the most important tools for creating unity, cohesion and connected relationships. Think for a moment of the uniting power of music. National anthems connect crowds at sporting events. Hymns or praise songs build unity and identity in houses of worship.
Music is power. Terry Lowry has proved it.
Please support Terry and the CWE on August 26, 2023.
