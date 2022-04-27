I will praise You, O Lord, with my whole heart; I will tell of all Your marvelous works. Psalm 9:1.
Praise is expressing to God our appreciation and understanding of His worth. It is saying “thank You” for each aspect of His divine nature. In each Psalm you read, look for an attribute or characteristic of God for which we can thank Him. He is worthy of our praise.
Life is like a book. Some chapters are sad, some are happy, and some are exciting, but if you never turn the page, you will never know what the next chapter has in store for you.
A little humor: I’ve been in a lot of places, but I have never been in Cahoots. Apparently you can’t go alone, you have to be in cahoots with someone. I’ve never been in Cognito, either. I hear no one recognizes you there. I have however been in sane. They don’t have an airport, you have to have Jesus be driven there. I have made several trips. If the hearse was not your ride this morning, you need to tell God thank You.
Be careful who you trust. Salt and sugar look the same. The day we plant the seed is not the same day we enjoy the fruit. This is so profound!
“Let me tell you about my Jesus. He makes a way where there ain’t no way, rises up from an empty grave. Ain’t no sinner He can’t save. Let me tell you ‘bout my Jesus. His love is strong and His grace is free, and the good news is I know that He can do for you what He’s done for me. Let me tell you ‘bout my Jesus and let My Jesus change your life.”
Life is short, live it. Love is rare, grab it. Anger is bad, dump it. Fear is awful, face it. Memories are sweet, cherish them. No matter how stressed you are, remember how blessed you are. Jesus will get you through the battles that you don’t tell anyone about. Today, Jesus Christ visited your home. On His way out, He took all your problems with Him. Do me a favor and TRUST GOD! People can only treat you one way. The way you allow them. May God’s rich blessings be with you!
