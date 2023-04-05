"The next day a great multitude that had come to the feast, when they heard that Jesus was coming to Jerusalem, the branches of palm trees and went out to meet Him, and cried Hosana! Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord. The King of Israel." — John 12:12&13.
If you really want to know who Jesus is. Matthew says He’s a preacher and teacher. Luke says He is a Cleanser and Healer. Luke says He takes care of the homeless and the hungry. John says He works miracles and calms the raging sea. Matthew 9 says He is a hematologist Mark 5, an oncologist. Luke 17, a dermatologist. John 8, an ophthalmologist, Matthew 9, a pediatrist, Mark 13, a speech therapist, Mark 13, Luke 7, ear, nose and throat man, John 14, says He’s a social worker. We call Him a Specialist. Jesus is special!
Zoologists call Him the Lion of Juda, Botanists call Hm the Tree of Life. Chefs call Him the Bread of Life. Mathematicians call Him Alpha and Omega. Engineers call Him Strong Tower, and Doctors call Him the Great Healer.
This is Holy Week, Starting on Sunday — Palm Sunday — Jesus entered Jerusalem. On Holy Monday, Jesus freed the sacrificial animals and cleansed the temple. On Holy Tuesday, Jesus taught at the temple. On Holy Wednesday, a disciple named Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus for pieces of silver. On Maundy Thursday, the Last Supper with the disciples and Jesus washes their feet. On Good Friday, Jesus was crucified on a cross. Darkness covered the whole earth. On Holy Saturday, Jesus rested in the tomb. Then on Ressurrection Sunday, Jesus is Risen! His death, burial and resurrection paid for our sins and gives all who believe in Him eternal life.
Easter is not about the bunny, it is about the Lamb.
The Thomas Dorsey Choir will be celebrating Good Friday with a service at 7 p.m. at Mt. Prospect Baptist Church, 133 Thomas Dorsey Drive Everyone is invited to come help us start of the Easter Celebration with us. He arose HALLELUJAH CHRIST AROSE!
