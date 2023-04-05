"The next day a great multitude that had come to the feast, when they heard that Jesus was coming to Jerusalem, the branches of palm trees and went out to meet Him, and cried Hosana! Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord. The King of Israel." — John 12:12&13.

If you really want to know who Jesus is. Matthew says He’s a preacher and teacher. Luke says He is a Cleanser and Healer. Luke says He takes care of the homeless and the hungry. John says He works miracles and calms the raging sea. Matthew 9 says He is a hematologist Mark 5, an oncologist. Luke 17, a dermatologist. John 8, an ophthalmologist, Matthew 9, a pediatrist, Mark 13, a speech therapist, Mark 13, Luke 7, ear, nose and throat man, John 14, says He’s a social worker. We call Him a Specialist. Jesus is special!

