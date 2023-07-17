A Tallapoosa man and woman have been arrested after Haralson County deputies went to a residence to serve multiple felony warrants.
On July 13, 2023 deputies arrived at 164 Salem Church Road to execute warrants. According to the news release by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, the wife informed responders that Shannon Smith, 44, was not at home and had not been seen “in a while.” However, upon inspection of the house” Smith was found hiding under a bed, according to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Departement’s press release.
According to the release, the burglary case began on March 8, 2023 when a victim reported to the HCSO in late February that someone attempted to enter her home and remove several items. The victim filed a report after spotting some of her belongings in a store. During the investigation, it was discovered that Smith had allegedly pawned and attempted to sell some of the victim’s stolen goods.
Shannon Martin Smith has been charged with felony burglary and two felony bench warrants. Felicia Brooke Smith, 41, has been charged with obstruction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.