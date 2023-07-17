A Tallapoosa man and woman have been arrested after Haralson County deputies went to a residence to serve multiple felony warrants.

On July 13, 2023 deputies arrived at 164 Salem Church Road to execute warrants. According to the news release by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, the wife informed responders that Shannon Smith, 44, was not at home and had not been seen “in a while.” However, upon inspection of the house” Smith was found hiding under a bed, according to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Departement’s press release.