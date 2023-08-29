The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office made a major drug bust on Monday.
According to a press release issued by HCSO, the county’s Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) working interdiction on I-20 observed a 2013 white Honda Civic failing to maintain its lane. Authorities say CSU got behind the vehicle and the vehicle changed lanes without using a turn signal, so a traffic stop was initiated.
According to the HCSO release, during the traffic stop, the driver gave consent for a search and during that search, a large quantity of methamphetamine was located. The driver was arrested, and the vehicle was brought to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office for processing.
The traffic stop yielded 20 kilos (44 pounds) of methamphetamine and 16 grams of black tar heroin “that was to be distributed in the West Georgia area,” HCSO stated.
Authorities estimate the street value of these drugs is around $395,000.
Johnathan De Jesus Monzon Valdivia, 21, of Riverbank, California, was arrested and charged with Failure to Maintain Lane, Failure to use Turn Signal, Driving While Unlicensed, Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act (VGCSA) Trafficking Methamphetamine and VGCSA Trafficking Heroin. The drugs and the case have been turned over to the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force (formerly the Haralson Paulding DTF) so no additional information can be released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.