It's been nearly 35 years since Bobby Gerald "Skin" Daniel was reported missing.
On Friday, the Haralson County Sheriff's Department may be a step closer to solving the mystery of his disappearance.
The HCSO issued a press release on Friday morning stating they have obtained a search warrant on a property on Daniel Road in hopes of locating the Daniel's remains "so he can be returned to his family."
Several agencies are assisting in the search for Daniel's body including the Georgia Bureau of Investigations' Crime Scene Specialist Lee Weathersby providing Ground Penetrating Radar and Dillon Nelson and cadaver dog Jakoby with the Georgia Body Recovery Team to help with the initial part of the search.
Piedmont University's Forensic Response Team led by Bruce Willis, Piedmont University Vice President of Academic Affairs and Forensic Professor and Katrina Willis, Forensic Manager from the Banks County Sheriff’s Office along with Captain John Lannaeu, Forensic Lab Director of Warner Robins Police Department are also assisting with the search.
The University Forensic Response Team is comprised of Forensic Science students who have completed the Piedmont University Forensic Anthropology Summer Lab and other forensic coursework. Many of these students have interned with or are employed by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.
On May 10, 2023, The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office received a lead on a 1988 missing person case.
Williams stated that he was made aware of information on this case and contacted Captain Donnie Mapp to investigate. Mapp received previously undisclosed information on this case that included the possible location of the body of the missing man. A small team of investigators and other Sheriff’s Office personnel began working on the case, trying to get background and check facts since the original case file from 1988 was not located in the old case files, according to the HCSO release. The team worked to assemble forensic specialists and make the search for Bobby Daniel as efficient as possible.
“This is an over 34-year-old missing person case, that is 34 years of his family not knowing where he was or what happened to him,” Sheriff Stacy Williams said. “We may not be able to give them all the answers they want, but our goal is to be able to give Mr. Bobby Daniel back to his family for a proper burial.”
In early fall, 1988, Daniel was reported missing in Haralson County Georgia. He was last seen leaving his construction job with a family member.
This case is still an active and ongoing investigation, and no further information can be released at this time.
