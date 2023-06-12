The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for an escaped inmate worker.

According to a press release issued by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Kirk Chappell, 53, of Tallapoosa is still missing after he allegedly walked off during a special work detail around 10:40 a.m. The officer in charge of the detail contacted Command Staff and a search began. Haralson County K-9 Team, made up of Sergeant Kirkland and K-9 Tora began to track the escapee.