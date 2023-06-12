The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for an escaped inmate worker.
According to a press release issued by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Kirk Chappell, 53, of Tallapoosa is still missing after he allegedly walked off during a special work detail around 10:40 a.m. The officer in charge of the detail contacted Command Staff and a search began. Haralson County K-9 Team, made up of Sergeant Kirkland and K-9 Tora began to track the escapee.
The release said that, “K-9s can only track so long before they tire out, and Command Staff pulled in several other K-9 teams to assist in the search.”
The K-9 teams that assisted included the Haralson County School Police, Cedartown Police Department, Bremen Police Department, and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
“A Georgia State Patrol helicopter also assisted HCSO with the search but Chappell was unable to be located,” authorities stated.
Investigators and deputies have been following leads and searched throughout the weekend for Chappell. The Sheriff’s Office said that they have been receiving tips and information on sightings of Chappell and have an unsubstantiated report that he is in Cleburne County, Alabama.
Chappell is a white male that is 5’10 and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was in police custody regarding a Probation Violation that included original charges for Theft by Taking, Criminal Trespass and Entering Auto, and also for a Failure to Appear for Deposit Account Fraud.
The HCSO also stated in their initial release that, “anyone who harbors or helps Chappell can and will be charged with Hindering Apprehension or Punishment of a Criminal.”
HCSO warned that this is a felony offense.
