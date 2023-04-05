A stolen trailer has been recovered by the Haralson County Sheriff's office in conjunction with the Cleburne County Sheriff's office in Alabama.
According to a press release issued by the HCSO, a Haralson county resident reported a theft on Sat. March 25.
The Haralson County Sheriff's office stated that the homeowner advised the responding deputy that he had fired two workers that were hired to remodel his home. The homeowner told authorities that he went back inside his home and when he came outside to ensure they had left, he observed the males driving off with his trailer.
On Tuesday, Sgt. Bobby Mullenix and Sgt. Jason Bowman were following leads for the case, going by an address in Cleburne County, Ala. The investigators saw the stolen trailer and contacted the Cleburne County Sheriff's office. The Cleburne County Sheriff's office obtained a search warrant for the property and conducted a search with the Haralson County Sheriff's office investigators.
The trailer and most of its stolen contents were recovered during the search at 700 Block of County Road 444 in Fruithurst, Ala.
According to a Facebook post by the Cleburne County Ala. Sheriff's Department, officers noticed the stolen enclosed trailer sitting on the property. At that time a search warrant was executed at the residence with the assistance of Haralson County Sheriff’s Department and the Ranburne Police Department K9 Unit.
Authorities say that other crimes were discovered during the search warrant service.
The suspect was identified as Stephen Wayne Ball, 43, of Cleburne County. Ball was charged with Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Unlawful Possession with the Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamines), Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was later charged with an additional Receiving Stolen Property 2nd charge with a bond of $7,500.
Ball was transported to the Cleburne County Jail with a total bond set at $58,000.
Ball is also being held without bond for bond revocation charges from a prior arrest.
Brad Lee Otwell, 32, from Buchanan, Ga. and Randy Caleb Edwards, 32, from Heflin, Ala. are currently wanted for Felony Theft by Taking charges by the Haralson County Sheriff's Office.
“The relationships we have formed with surrounding agencies benefits everyone,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams. “I am proud of the work that our investigators did on this case to find the location of the stolen items. I appreciate Sheriff Daniels and the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office for everything they did yesterday to help us recover the stolen property.”
“I am very proud of the teamwork between the agencies today," said Cleburne County Sheriff Jon Daniel. "The more that we can all work together as a team, the more that we all can achieve to keep our communities safe.”
