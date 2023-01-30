January is recognized as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month and in response the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office has put out tips for people to recognize human trafficking.

According to a Facebook post from HCSO from Jan. 19, indicators include only one person speaking on behalf of others who are avoiding eye contact and conversation, potential victim is anxious, scared, not wanting to talk, and may be injured, lastly victims will have no control, phone or money.

