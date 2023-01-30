January is recognized as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month and in response the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office has put out tips for people to recognize human trafficking.
According to a Facebook post from HCSO from Jan. 19, indicators include only one person speaking on behalf of others who are avoiding eye contact and conversation, potential victim is anxious, scared, not wanting to talk, and may be injured, lastly victims will have no control, phone or money.
The HCSO warned that if you witness indicators call 911 and report what you see immediately. Any witnesses are discouraged to approach potential traffickers as they can be dangerous.
A few other indicators posted by the HCSO include residences that have too many people and many are getting picked up or dropped off at the same time, there is a limit on how much moving is permitted, and the potential victims are suffering from poor health, malnutrition, physical or psychological trauma.
The HCSO shared some information from the Department of Homeland Security as well regarding indicators into who traffickers would be more likely to target. The variables include potential psychological or emotional vulnerability, economic hardship, lack of a social safety net, and people suffering from natural disasters.
The Center of Disease Control notes that although victims are more commonly women and girls, men and boys can also be impacted. Victims can be of any race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity. Many victims are controlled through physical and verbal violence, a false sense of protection, shaming, and debt. The CDC also stated that victims are not always physically transported between locations.
In order to help bring an end to human trafficking, the Office of Administration for Children and Families encourages people to know the signs, report tips and spread the word. It is also encouraged to volunteer with anti-trafficking organizations and express concern to your representatives
