On May 3, 2023, Haralson County deputies arrested Stephen Randall Wilson, 44, of Tallapoosa for Possession of Methamphetamine and Criminal Trespass.

According to the press release from Haralson County, around 3:00 a.m. on May 3, deputies were conducting extra patrol at the Haralson County Landfill off of Landfill Road. HCSO deputies found an individual at the landfill that told deputies that he knew he was not supposed to be at the landfill and had already been trespassed previously.

