On May 3, 2023, Haralson County deputies arrested Stephen Randall Wilson, 44, of Tallapoosa for Possession of Methamphetamine and Criminal Trespass.
According to the press release from Haralson County, around 3:00 a.m. on May 3, deputies were conducting extra patrol at the Haralson County Landfill off of Landfill Road. HCSO deputies found an individual at the landfill that told deputies that he knew he was not supposed to be at the landfill and had already been trespassed previously.
The male was placed under arrest for Criminal Trespass and was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana during his search. He was then transported to the Haralson County Detention Center.
Upon arrival at the Haralson County Detention Center, the male admitted that he had given a false name to HCSO Deputy Jon Henderson at the time of the arrest. The male proceeded to identify himself as Stephen Randall Wilson.
Wilson was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Giving a False Name, and Criminal Trespass.
Sheriff Stacy Williams of the Haralson County Sheriff Office made a statement saying, “There have been multiple complaints about trespassing and thefts at the landfill, this creates problems throughout the entire community and we take that very seriously.” Williams continued saying, “Deputies will continue to extra patrol the landfill and surrounding areas as we work to make it safer and more secure for the citizens in that community.”
