The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a Carrollton man.
Authorities say 50-year old Leonard Andrew Jackson of Carrollton is currently wanted for Theft by Taking Exploitation of an Elder Person and Theft by Conversion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a Carrollton man.
Authorities say 50-year old Leonard Andrew Jackson of Carrollton is currently wanted for Theft by Taking Exploitation of an Elder Person and Theft by Conversion.
According to a report issued by the Haralson County Sheriff's Office, in January of 2023, Haralson County Deputies took a report on a stolen camper from a residence on Corinth Poseyville Road.
Deputies were able to obtain photographs of the offender from security cameras.
The victim was in the hospital and had posted the camper for sale on Facebook. Jackson had made contact through Facebook to be a potential buyer.
Jackson took the camper from the residence and told the victim he would pay for it. Once the victim got out of the hospital, they were unable to get payment from Jackson.
Sgt. Bobby Mullenix and Arson Investigator Seth Entrekin, of the Criminal Investigation Division, managed to track down the location of the camper. It was found that Jackson had sold the camper to an 85 year old male whose home had burned down recently.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.