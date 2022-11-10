The Haralson County Sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of one of its own this week.
Detention Officer Daniel Salazar passed away in a tragic accident earlier this week, according to a Facebook post made by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 6:15 pm
According to HCSO officials, deputies were called to a residence on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, a little before 6 p.m. in reference to a gunshot wound, which led to investigators and the crime scene technician being called to the scene to start an investigation.
The initial finding of the investigation points to an accidental discharge of a weapon that killed Salazar, but the investigation is ongoing, per HCSO officials. Salazar was one of the road crew officers who took inmates out to do work.
“Daniel was a good officer,” Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said. “He did his job well. He would jump in and help when needed and always had a smile. He will be missed greatly here at the sheriff’s office.”
A memorial for Salazar will be held at the Haralson County Sheriff’s on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.
“We ask that you keep his family and his work family in your thoughts and prayers at this time,” HCSO officials stated in their post.
