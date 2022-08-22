Haralson County deputies ended a high speed chase on Interstate 20 that began just over the state line in Alabama on Sunday afternoon.
On Sunday, Aug. 21, Haralson County deputies were advised of a high speed chase coming out of Cleburne County, Alabama. Deputies were advised that a maroon Honda CR-V was traveling eastbound on Interstate 20 at dangerous speeds and that the driver was wanted for multiple traffic offenses, according to Haralson County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Just west of exit nine, Sergeant Jarred Taylor joined the pursuit and observed the vehicle driving recklessly. According to HCSO officials, the driver refused to pull over causing Taylor to perform a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) that ended the chase safely at exit 11.
Carey Williams, 39, of Savannah was arrested and taken into custody for reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. Williams is being held in the Haralson County Jail with a $1,074 bond set.
