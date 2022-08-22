High Speed Chase

Haralson County deputies were able to stop the maroon Honda-CRV on I-20.

 Haralson County Sheriff’s Office

Haralson County deputies ended a high speed chase on Interstate 20 that began just over the state line in Alabama on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, Aug. 21, Haralson County deputies were advised of a high speed chase coming out of Cleburne County, Alabama. Deputies were advised that a maroon Honda CR-V was traveling eastbound on Interstate 20 at dangerous speeds and that the driver was wanted for multiple traffic offenses, according to Haralson County Sheriff’s Office officials.

