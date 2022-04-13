An estranged couple are dead after what Haralson County Sheriff's Department said was a murder suicide in Waco on Wednesday.
"On Wednesday, April 13 at 12:58 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 162 Beaver Run Road in Waco, Georgia, in reference to gunshot wound call," authorities said in a news release late Wednesday afternoon.
The release stated that deputies were advised that a juvenile had called and said "her father had threatened to shoot her mother and then multiple shots were heard from outside the home."
Deputies arrived on scene and found "two deceased individuals."
According the release after investigating and gathering witness testimony, it was determined that Johnny Franklin Brown, II, 36, shot and killed his estranged wife, Christa Lee Brown, 35, and then shot and killed himself.
"This was a contained crime scene," the release stated. The Department of Family and Children Services was made aware, and two minor children who were still living at the home are with a former foster parent at this time.
“Murder suicides are one of the hardest for us to work in that there are no real answers as to the why," Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said. "Tonight, two families are grieving, and four children have lost both parents in this horrible traumatic incident. Please join me in praying for these children and these families."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.