The Haralson County Sheriff’s Department is on the hunt for a man believed to have allegedly broken into the Haralson County impound yard and stole a vehicle.
Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said Shannon McCart is being sought in regards to a theft of a 1995 Toyota truck that Williams said was stolen on Sunday out of their impound lot in Buchanan.
The truck was impounded as an asset forfeiture in a recent drug case.
Deputies caught a break on Monday when they found a witness that spotted the truck, pointed authorities in the direction where McCart was which ensued a chase that began near Hutcheson Road and ended near Nichols Road.
“He [McCart] wrecked out,” Williams said. “We got the vehicle back, but he got away.”
Williams told the Times-Georgian that McCart had warrants from Carroll County as well as Haralson County.
Williams said he also believes that McCart is a suspect in a theft on Feb 26 at the Haralson County Recreation Department.
HCSO posted two photos on their Facebook page on the evening of Feb. 26 as an alert to citizens to be watching for a burgundy Tahoe as the suspect vehicle in the theft case.
