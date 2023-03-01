After a several month-long investigation involving the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force and the West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, two people were arrested and are in the in Haralson County jail.
After a several month-long investigation involving the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force and the West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, two people were arrested and are in the in Haralson County jail.
The arrests happened Monday night.
According to a statement issued by the Haralson County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began with a drug tip that has led to multiple arrests and pointed investigators to two individuals who were methamphetamine suppliers in Haralson County. In a special operation conducted Monday, two arrests were made and an excess of 10 pounds of methamphetamine were seized.
In their press release, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office also noted the support of other agencies including Georgia State Patrol, the Bremen Police Department and the Haralson County Crime Suppression Unit.
Due to this being an ongoing investigation, no names or additional information have been released at this time.
“This is a great example of multiple agencies working together for the betterment of all our citizens,” stated Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams. “Everyone who was a part of the investigation and special operation worked very hard to make sure this poison would not be able to get on our streets, and I appreciate the effort of everyone involved. I have made it very clear that if you traffic drugs into Haralson County, we will find you and fully prosecute you.”
There have been a pattern of drug arrests in the area in the last couple of weeks.
On Feb. 21, Sgt. Terry McAdams and other members of the HCSO Crime Suppression Unit were called to a GSP traffic stop. During the stop, two kilos of cocaine which is about 4.4 pounds and a handgun were found.
One male was arrested and charged with the Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act Trafficking Cocaine and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony. He has been booked and his vehicle has been seized by the sheriff’s office. A name is yet to be available as the case is still under investigation.
Sheriff Stacy Williams issued a statement on the HCSO Facebook page.
“One of our biggest goals is to stop drugs from coming into Haralson County,” he said. “To that end, we will continue to run interdiction; we will continue to run special operations and we will continue to find and arrest those trafficking drugs in Haralson County. That makes eight drug dealers taken off the streets of Haralson County in the last two months and we will continue to pursue and apprehend these people that destroy our communities.”
