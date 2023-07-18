Three individuals have been arrested after Haralson County deputies responded to a call in reference to a suspicious vehicle backed up into a house.
On Sunday July 16, 2023 around 5 p.m., Deputy Jon Henderson was dispatched to 2257 Shedd Road. When Henderson and his backup, Deputy Jarrett Chandler, arrived on scene they observed a Silver Toyota Camry backed up to the trailer and the front door open.
According to the news release from the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office there were three individuals located on the property who claimed the bank had given them permission to look at the residence. However, Henderson, on the other hand was already aware that the property owner resided in Florida. The suspects also had no documentation pertaining to the house.
All three offenders were detained after being processed through the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) in which they came back with warrants. During the arrest, one of the females handed Deputy Chandler items that were taken from the home. According to the HCSO, the suspects were searched while being arrested, and a clear baggie containing suspected methamphetamine fell out of the male subject’s pocket. Furthermore, while they were in custody, the vehicle was inspected, and three oxycodone pills were discovered.
Tracy Lynn Brown, 48, of Waco was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary. She is also booked on a felony bench warrant she was previously wanted for. Leoma Dawn Jolly, 46, of Tallapoosa was arrested and charged with giving a false name and burglary in the first degree. Along with these charges she is booked on a outstanding felony probation violation. Kenneth Edward Hall, 59, of Waco, was arrested and charged with violation of the Georgia controlled substance act by possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule two narcotic, pills not in original container, and burglary in the first degree. Jolly and Brown were denied bond.
