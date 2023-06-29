Georgia Military College (GMC) hosted Haralson County High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) as well as 19 other high school JROTC programs that included nearby programs from Alexander High School and Douglas County High School for the second week of their three week long program.

According to a press release from GMC, the JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge (JCLC) camp brings together Army and Air Force JROTC cadets over a three week period totalling 50 high schools across the state of Georgia.