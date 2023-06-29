Georgia Military College (GMC) hosted Haralson County High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) as well as 19 other high school JROTC programs that included nearby programs from Alexander High School and Douglas County High School for the second week of their three week long program.
According to a press release from GMC, the JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge (JCLC) camp brings together Army and Air Force JROTC cadets over a three week period totalling 50 high schools across the state of Georgia.
Each week-long camp is designed to offer an experience that gives cadets the opportunity to enhance their leadership skills that they are able to exhibit in their community. According to the release, “throughout each camp, these students actively engaged in various challenging activities, fostering teamwork, critical thinking, personal growth and leadership development.”
One of the most memorable moments of the camp is the Leadership Reaction Course which is “an interactive obstacle course designed to test problem-solving and decision-making skills,”
The course was designed with the idea of challenging the JROTC cadets to think on their feet and overcome the obstacle course.
The GMC Lake Lot also allowed cadets to practice water-based activities. Some of the water based activities included drown proofing and canoeing.
The rappel tower at GMC was also used as an opportunity during the camp, “for cadets to conquer their fears and demonstrate their courage,” as they rappel down the tower.
GMC had some of their senior leadership assisting with the JCLC camp. One in particular was Major Benjamin Carrick, the GMC Operations Officer who gave a statement regarding the camp.
"Georgia Military College is honored to have hosted the JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge camp and to have witnessed the exceptional talent and potential displayed by these young leaders," said Major Benjamin Carrick, Georgia Military College Operations Officer. "We are committed to nurturing their growth, empowering them with the necessary skills to succeed, and showcasing the opportunities that await them at GMC. We believe that this camp has provided invaluable experiences and memories that will shape their futures."
