For week nine of the high school football season, with the exception of Haralson County, our local teams will all be either on the road or on a bye week.
Bremen, Central, Heard County and Mt. Zion all have byes, while the rest of the area plays all-important region games in a push to either make or have better placement in the GHSA state playoffs.
Bowdon
The Red Devils (6-1, 0-0) picked up their sixth non-region win of the season last week, and they will now finally jump into region play against the Christian Heritage Lions in Dalton, Ga. With just three teams in their region, Bowdon is already guaranteed a playoff spot, but winning at least one region game will be key in hosting the first round.
Christian Heritage is one game under .500 at 3-4 on the season, their most recent game being a 38-21 win over Mt. Pisgah. As a common opponent, the Lions also beat Temple 21-6 in week two. Christian Heritage is led by running back/linebacker Eli Thomason, who leads the team in all-purpose yards, touchdowns and tackles per game.
Carrollton
The Trojans (7-0, 1-0) remain undefeated after a big region win over East Coweta last week, and they will look to put another region win on their record with a road contest against the Pebblebrook Falcons.
Pebblebrook is 3-4 on the season, and they started region play last week with a 27-11 loss to Westlake. Pebblebrook and Carrollton have both played Rome this season at similar times, with Carrollton winning 23-6 in week three and Pebblebrook losing in a close game in week four, 30-28. Going into Friday’s game, Carrollton is essentially tied with Westlake for the region lead.
Haralson County
The Rebels (2-5, 1-2) were shut out last week in a region contest with the then-tenth-ranked team in class AA, Rockmart. This week, they will have an important region contest in terms of making a bid for the playoffs with a home game against Model.
Haralson County is currently fifth in the region, with Model just above them in fourth. If the standings stay generally how they are, Haralson County will likely have to win two more region games to make the top four and make the playoffs. With a probable win over the winless Murray County, this means the Rebels must either defeat Model this week or Fannin County on November 4.
Temple
The Tigers (4-3, 0-0), after a 56-0 win over Midtown on homecoming, had an open week last week to prepare for their first region game, a road trip to Lamar County.
The Lamar County Trojans are 6-1 on the season, their only loss being a 39-7 game against Social Circle. The Trojans and Tigers have played one common opponent in the likes of Pike County. Temple won 41-18 in week one, and Lamar won 49-7 in week seven. Lamar County is led by running back/linebacker CJ Allen, who averages 128 yards per game on offense and nearly nine tackles per game on defense.
Villa Rica
The Wildcats (4-3, 3-1) despite several injuries came away with a 21-6 region win over Chapel Hill this past week, and this week, they will have their fourth-straight away game with a region matchup against Mays.
Mays is 2-4 on the season with a 1-2 record in the region. The Raiders’ most recent game was a 35-13 loss to Jackson. The two teams’ only common opponent was Chapel Hill, whom Mays beat 35-23 for their only region win. As it stands before the game, Villa Rica is third in the region and Mays is in sixth.
