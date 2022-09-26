LIVINGSTON, Ala. — Another strong defensive effort and three rushing touchdowns propelled the eighth-ranked West Georgia Wolves football team to a 22-7 win over West Alabama in Gulf South Conference play on Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium.
West Georgia (3-0, 1-0 GSC) held UWA to their lowest scoring total of the season on a day where David Dean won his 37th game at UWG, becoming West Georgia's all-time leader in wins.
"It's tough to go on the road and play at a place like this, it's always a hostile environment, a tough place to play, and a tough place to win," said Dean, "But our guys found a way to win.
The nation's top scoring defense allowed just one first quarter touchdown, had three takeaways, and held West Alabama (2-2, 0-1 GSC) to under 100 yards rushing in the game. That allowed UWG's offense to score 16 second half points and erase a halftime deficit.
"Our defense is playing lights out. They did a great job of containing a good offense and not allowing many big plays," Dean said of his defensive unit. "When we struggled offensively, they kept us in the game, and our punting was great again too. A total team effort."
West Georgia struck first as Jaxton Carson capped off a seven-play, 64-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run, but the PAT attempt hit the right upright, and UWG led, 6-0 midway through the opening quarter.
The Tigers answered right back with their only touchdown of the game on the ensuing drive, capitalizing on a 39-yard rush, their longest play of the game, to take the lead. UWA connected on a seven-yard pass from Tucker Melton to Darius Nalls and connected on the PAT to lead 7-6.
Late in the second half, West Alabama drove all the way to the UWG eight yard line before Jelen Lee picked off a Melton pass in the end zone to send the game to the halftime break at 7-6.
"I told our team at halftime, that Jelen's interception would be the difference in the game," Dean continued, "When they drive down and then don't score, that's going to take a lot of wind out of their sails, and it was a great goal line stand."
It did take the wind out of the Tigers' sails as UWA would only manage 17 yards and one first down in the third quarter. Meanwhile, UWG would score 10 points in the third quarter, beginning with a five-yard touchdown run by Zion Custis with 10:02 on the clock in the third.
On UWA's ensuing possession, Robert Carter picked off the second pass and the Wolves turned it into three more points with Brock Pellegrino connecting on a 34-yard field goal.
The two teams traded possessions until UWG added a late touchdown, set up by a strip sack by Keondre Williams, who recovered the ball at the UWA six-yard line. Carson found pay dirt for the second time in the game on the very next play, making it 22-7 after a failed two-point conversion.
The 37th win for Dean passes Charlie Fisher for the most wins by a head coach in UWG history. Dean was on Fisher's West Georgia staff in the 1990s, making it even more special for the sixth-year head coach.
"When you pass a guy like Coach Fisher, you're very fortunate," Dean said after making UWG history. "He's a great coach and I learned a lot from him and if I'm going to pass someone, that's who I want to pass because he means so much to me, and still does."
Carter led UWG's defensive effort with eight tackles, an interception, and an additional pass breakup. Shahin O'Neal was trouble for the UWA offensive line as the senior from Grovetown racked up a pair of sacks.
Zion Custis led the UWG rushing attack with 85 yards on 20 carries and had the one touchdown. Carson found the end zone twice and ended with 39 yards.
Senior quarterback Harrison Frost completed 19-of-40 passes for 202 yards with his top target being Tay Huff with four catches for 31 yards. Xyre Wilson, however, led in receiving yards with 63 on just three catches.
"To share this day with all these players, and all these coaches, I've been fortunate to be around a lot of good players and a lot of good coaches so this game ball is for all those guys I've had an opportunity to work with."
West Georgia returns home for the first time in a month next week, hosting Mississippi College for Homecoming. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. from Ra-Lin Field. Tickets can be purchased at uwgathletics.com/tickets.
