David Dean Wins Record

The 37th win for head football coach David Dean passes Charlie Fisher for the most wins by a head coach in UWG history. Dean was on Fisher's West Georgia staff in the 1990s, making it even more special for the sixth-year head coach.

 Photo by Bryant Gray

LIVINGSTON, Ala. — Another strong defensive effort and three rushing touchdowns propelled the eighth-ranked West Georgia Wolves football team to a 22-7 win over West Alabama in Gulf South Conference play on Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium.

West Georgia (3-0, 1-0 GSC) held UWA to their lowest scoring total of the season on a day where David Dean won his 37th game at UWG, becoming West Georgia's all-time leader in wins.

Trending Videos