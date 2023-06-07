Hazel Voyles Wilson, 81, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on June 6, 2023. She was born April 16, 1942, in Austell, Georgia, the daughter of the late Walter Voyles & the late Evelyn Kolb Voyles.
Hazel graduated from South Cobb High School and then went on to work as a claims adjuster with Fireman’s Fund for 45 years until her retirement. However, her most important job was being a loving mother, sister, aunt, and loving neighbor. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a faithful member of Eureka Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was welcomed into heaven by her loving husband of 22 years, Steve Wilson, and sisters, Helen Wilson, Christine Sanders & Lillie McDonald.
Hazel leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Barry Wilson; sisters & brothers-in-law, Dot & Charles Sikes, Jean & Ken Carpenter; and brother-in-law, Sidney Wilson and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, June 9, 2023, at 1 p.m. from Eureka Baptist Church, with Bro. Russell Shadrix officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from noon until the hour of service. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Gary Wilson, Darrell Wilson, Greg Wilson, and Tim Mossberg. Interment will follow in Sunrise Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at Martin and Hightower Funeral Home in Carrollton, on Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 5-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Hazel’s honor to the Carroll County Humane Society https://www.carrollcountyhumane.org/ or 102 Tuggle St, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
