Hazel Voyles Wilson

Hazel Voyles Wilson, 81, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on June 6, 2023. She was born April 16, 1942, in Austell, Georgia, the daughter of the late Walter Voyles & the late Evelyn Kolb Voyles.

Hazel graduated from South Cobb High School and then went on to work as a claims adjuster with Fireman’s Fund for 45 years until her retirement. However, her most important job was being a loving mother, sister, aunt, and loving neighbor. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a faithful member of Eureka Baptist Church.