Hazel Rhoden age 95 of Carrollton, Ga. passed away August 7, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday August 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Moore’s Chapel Church Carrollton, Ga. Interment will follow in Martin Luther King Jr. Street Carrollton. Her viewing will be Friday August 12, 2022 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton, Ga. from 4-7 p.m. For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and services must wear a mask. Arrangements Entrusted To: Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga. 30117. (770) 832-9059.

