Hazel 'Marie' Smith

Hazel Marie Cook Smith, 76, of Bowdon, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Affectionately known as “Marie,” she was born and raised in Jackson, by Augustus “Gus” Williams Cook and Tenella Collins Cook Maddox Gray, whom both predeceased her.
She graduated from Jackson High School in 1964, and attended West Georgia College until 1967 when she met her husband, James Wendell (also known as “J.W.”) Smith. She received a certificate in Business Technology from Clayton State University.
She and Wendell married on May 21, 1967. She had three children and spent her early years as a homemaker/stay-at-home Mom.
She became a successful Avon sales agent. Then worked in the cafeteria at Riverdale Middle School from 1988-93. Students absolutely loved her baked goods. She then worked as a court clerk/records clerk at Riverdale Police Department for the next 14 years. She retired in 2008.
Marie was also a breast cancer survivor since 2019.
Marie was an accomplished seamstress. In her school years, she went to state for her sewing in 4-H Club and even made her prom dress. Later in years, she sewed numerous dresses for herself and daughter, Barbie outfits for her daughter and even beautiful 1800s period dresses for her use during her activities. Her daughter requested that she make her wedding dress which she lovely obliged. It is the most beautiful dress.
She was also very artistic in other areas including painting — ceramics and tole — photography and considered a master quilter. Marie had a green thumb and had a lovely garden at one time.
She was very interested in ancestral history. Marie was a member of the Jonesboro Historical Society and many years and worked as a docent (trained historical tour guide) giving tours at Stately Oaks Plantation located in Jonesboro in her period dress. She was a member of Bowdon First United Methodist Church, UMW, Bowdon Historical Society, SE Quilt Guild, Bowdon Spade and Trowel Club, and Carroll County Genealogical Society until her health declined.
Survived by her loving husband of almost 55 years, Wendell Smith; her three children, James William “Jamey” Smith of Bowdon, Michael Augustus “Mike” Smith (Donna) of Griffin, Tania Marie Smith Fountain (Dale) of Dallas; brother, David W. Cook (Dianne) of Jackson; sister-in-law, Susan Smith Carr (Jack) of Yakima, Washington; grandchildren, Adrian Alexander “Alex” Fountain, Jacob Patrick Fountain, Madison Elizabeth “Maddie” Fountain and Daniel Sean Fountain, all of Dallas. She is also survived by her loving nieces, nephews, cousins and their children, and other extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Bowdon First United Methodist Church. Pastor Randy Simpkins will officiate. Pallbearers will be Alex Fountain, Jacob Fountain, Brian Cook, Michael Stevens, Donald Stevens and Jake Haslam. Daniel Fountain will be an honorary pallbearer. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Prior to the service, her body will lie-in-state at the church from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 4-7 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
