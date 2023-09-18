Hazel Huddleston, age 81, of Columbus, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. She was born April 15, 1942, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Doris Griffin and the late Moville Victoria Hannah Griffin.
She retired from Publix as a cashier, and in her spare time, she lived to watch Georgia Bulldogs Football and the Atlanta Braves. She never met a stranger, had a very kind and loving heart, and loved to laugh. She would light up a room with her smile and she affectionately referred to her grandchildren as rug rats.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Sammy Huddleston; her brothers, Jepp, Roy, Ray, and Eugene; and her sister, Jennie Griffin Reynolds.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 68 years, her son Mark Huddleston, her grandchildren Steven, Alexis, and Joshua Huddleston, and great-grandchildren Peyton, Jaxton, and Knox Huddleston.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel with Bro. J.W. Daniel officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Hazel Huddleston, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.