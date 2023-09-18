Hazel Huddleston

Hazel Huddleston, age 81, of Columbus, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. She was born April 15, 1942, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Doris Griffin and the late Moville Victoria Hannah Griffin.

She retired from Publix as a cashier, and in her spare time, she lived to watch Georgia Bulldogs Football and the Atlanta Braves. She never met a stranger, had a very kind and loving heart, and loved to laugh. She would light up a room with her smile and she affectionately referred to her grandchildren as rug rats.

Service information

Sep 19
Visitation
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Sep 19
Service
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
