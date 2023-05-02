Mrs. Hazel Fay Haynie, 89 of Carrollton, GA passed away Friday, April 28, 2023.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 5, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. from the J. Collins Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

