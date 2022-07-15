Henry David Thoreau wrote,“One must maintain a little bit of summer, even in the middle of winter.” That’s a poetic, if sweaty sentiment. But I agree—summer is fun. I can take a vacation in my mind, destination only limited by imagination, and the price is right.
I’ll take an actual mini trip next month, because I need a break. Thank goodness for distractions. The email from Cousin Jimmy tripped a childhood memory switch and reminded me when the livin’ was easy. The re-wind played beautiful beaches, a famous boardwalk and the first arcade I ever saw.
The television program “Jersey Shore” is a pop culture hit. It was also the place where I visited relatives; where Uncle James, Aunt Dorothy and Jimmy lived. Asbury Park, New Jersey, home of Bruce “The Boss” Springsteen and his E Street Band and home of the Stone Pony night club, which also launched the career of Jon Bon Jovi.
Asbury Park developed through the 1920s and 1930s as a resort destination for the New York metro area, and it remained that way through World War II. As a child, it was exciting to drive north for hours and hear different accents and see those amazing toll booths.
In 1963, Nat King Cole sang, “Roll out those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer, those days of soda and pretzels and beer.” Lazy days mean I can eat with my fingers on picnics and lick them clean when no one is looking. Since school is out, there’s hopefully a kinder, less urgent alarm clock. Lyricist George Gershwin wrote, “Summertime and the livin’ is easy, fish are jumping and the cotton is high. Your daddy's rich and your mum is good lookin.’ So hush little baby, don’t you cry.”
In 1964, when the Drifters sang “Under the Boardwalk”, I was at the Jersey Shore singing and dancing and hanging out on their boardwalk. We collected mom from her graduate studies at the University of Pittsburgh and visited the Green family in Philadelphia en route to Asbury Park and their fabulous beach.
That was the year Uncle James took my brother Bob and me to the World’s Fair in New York City. We visited the Apollo Theater in Harlem and saw the Spinners perform their hit songs. I could have written a great essay about what I did on my Summer vacation.
Actor/rapper/slapper Will Smith sang, “Summer, summer, summertime, time to sit back and unwind.” Sly and the Family Stone recorded “Hot Fun in the Summertime” in 1969. It has a hot weather vibe and the lyrics invite fun, “End of the spring and here she comes back. Hi, hi, hi, hi there. Them summer days, those summer days. That’s when I had most of my fun, back. Hi, hi, hi, hi there. Them summer days. Those summer days. I cloud nine when I want to, out of school, yeah. County fair in the country sun, and everything is true.”
There’s not much to watch on Netflix, and people take vacations during the summer. They won’t gamble on a flight cancellation, so they drive to their destination. Georgia heat and humidity plus $5 per gallon exhaust fumes create hazy days
Grammy-winning Quincy Jones produced “Summer in The City with the sultry lyrics, “But at night it's a different world, ain’ it nice just to be a girl. Come on come on, let's do the night, despite the heat it’ll be alright. And babe, don’t you know it’s a pity that the days can’t be like the nights in the summer, in the city, in the summer, in the city.”
I can’t buy chocolate candy during the summer, because it melts. But I can lick my fingers until autumn, so that makes chocolate okay.
Crazy days mean unexpected out of town visitors stop by the house to say, “Hello” and stay for days. And it’s crazy that Chick Fil A only sells their delicious peach milk shakes topped with whipped cream and a cherry in the good old summertime.
