Kenneth Branagh’s filmography as a director is just as diverse as his acting resumé. Sometimes it’s hard for me to grasp that the same guy who directed 1991’s noir thriller “Dead Again” also directed 1994’s “Frankenstein,” 1996’s epic version of “Hamlet,” Chris Hemsworth’s first “Thor” movie in 2011, 2015’s live action “Cinderella” remake and Oscar bait like 2021’s “Belfast.”

So far in his career, he has refused to be pigeonholed, whether it’s as “the Shakespeare guy” or as a director-for-hire in the studio system (a role he stepped into with 2014’s “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” and 2020’s “Artemis Fowl”). However, in recent years, it seems like he’s settled into a curious franchise niche. Not Marvel stuff or princess stuff (or the other flicks he’s made for Disney), instead bringing mystery writer Agatha Christie’s eccentric genius Hercule Poirot to the big screen.