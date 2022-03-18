Hattie Mae Allen, 92, of Carrollton, died on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Mt. Avery Baptist Church Cemetery in Whitesburg. Her viewing and pre-service will be on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Mt. Avery Baptist Church in Whitesburg.
For the safety of her family and others everyone attending must wear a mask.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home at 709 Alabama St., Carrollton; 770-832-9059.
