Mrs. Hassie Pauline Holder, 92, of Temple, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
She was born on April 15, 1929, in Fayetteville, Tennessee, daughter of the late Mr. Issac Fate Seals and the late Mrs. Fluella King Seals.
She loved her flowers and spending time quilting. Mrs. Holder was a born again Christian who loved her Lord and Savior and family and extended family with all of her heart.
She is preceded in death by Earnest L.D. Holder; grandson, Joshua Radcliff; 22 brothers and sisters, and son-in-law, Ronald Gerstman.
She is survived by her daughter’s, Brenda and Larry Radcliff, of Bremen, Margie Gerstman, of Temple, and Rev. Arthur Lesser, III, and Carrie Jo Lesser, of Ellijay; son, Larry and Ruth Holder, of Temple; two half sisters, Martha and Carolyn, of Guntersville; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and several great, great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with Rev. Al Ballenger and Rev. Kent Banston officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Ricky Holder, Travis Gerstman King, Russell Gerstman, Robbie South, William Holder and Hunter Gerstman.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica, Ga 30180
