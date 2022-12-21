TJ Harvison, standout running back and stalwart on defense for Bowdon High’s state championship team this season, will take his game to a higher level in the fall when he trades the Red and Black for the University of Pittsburgh Panthers’ Blue and Gold.

With more than 20 college offers from which to choose, the 6-1, 190-pounder made it official Wednesday morning when he signed paperwork during a brief ceremony in the BHS Media Center with family members, friends, coaches and school officials looking on.

