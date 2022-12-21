TJ Harvison, standout running back and stalwart on defense for Bowdon High’s state championship team this season, will take his game to a higher level in the fall when he trades the Red and Black for the University of Pittsburgh Panthers’ Blue and Gold.
With more than 20 college offers from which to choose, the 6-1, 190-pounder made it official Wednesday morning when he signed paperwork during a brief ceremony in the BHS Media Center with family members, friends, coaches and school officials looking on.
“I was really impressed with the coaches up there,” Harvison said Wednesday morning on National Early Signing Day.
“Enjoyed my visit there and liked the coaches and what I saw,” he said. “They really seemed to want me.”
From the Friendly City of Bowdon to the Steel City of Pittsburg, the 6-1, 190-pounder will take his diverse talents to a program that has produced numerous All-Amerians through the years. Most notably included are the school’s all-time ground-gainer, Tony Dorsett, and All-America linemen Hugh Green and Craig “Ironhead” Heyward. All three went on to successful NFL careers.
Harvison will be following in the footsteps of another Red Devil, Nick Jones, who made a name for himself as a standout center with the Georgia Bulldogs, played in the NFL, and is now in his third season as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Rams.
Bowdon head coach Rich Fendley had high praise for Harvison when he spoke of his star player and team leader.
“The very first day he showed up on our practice field, he was like a magnet,” Fendley said.
“One night I brought TJ came by the house and usually my kids run up to me, grab me by the leg,” said Fendley, “but this time they ran right by me and started yelling, ‘TJ! TJ! TJ!’
“He just draws people to him, not only and outstanding player, but a great leader.”
During his senior season at Bowdon, Harvison ran for 2,026 yards and 23 TDs. He was named MVP in the Red Devils 39-31 state championship win over Schley County when he rushed for 212 yards on 29 carries and a touchdown.
Coach Fendley said that Harvison has a strong work ethic on the football field, but he also possesses a tremendous attitude and a great football IQ.
“TJ is a smart, talented and a high achiever and will do well. We look forward to following his career,” Fendley said.
The Bowdon coach noted that he and his wife try to attend at least one college game every year.
“We went to a Notre Dame game last year,” Fendley said. “So guess we will be making trip to Pittsburgh this season.”
