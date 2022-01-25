Harvie M. Gentry, 90, of Bowdon, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
Mr. Gentry was born on June 28, 1931, in Bowdon to the late Julius and Percey Gentry.
He was retired from Southwire where he worked as a machinist and he was a Korean War Veteran of U.S. Army.
Mr. Gentry was also a devoted member of Corinth Baptist Church where he was a deacon.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Gentry was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnne Gentry; his siblings, Myrl Nolen, Hoyt Gentry, James Gentry and Novie Jordan.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Gary Snow; his granddaughter, Samantha Long and her husband, Zach; his great-grandson, Jake Long; his sisters, Irene Abernathy, Ima Gravitt and Pearl Henderson; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Gary Stewart will officiate. Interment will follow the services.
No public visitation is planned.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
