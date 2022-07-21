The Friends of the Whitesburg Public Library bookstore opened in a new location and with a new name, Harvey’s House of Books, in 2011 to provide funding for the Whitesburg Public Library.
According to President of the Friends of the Library group Jackie Pate, prior to the renaming the bookstore had been known as The Book Bank because it was originally housed in a trailer that was formerly a bank.
Over 20,000 books are housed in a 24 by 60-foot renovated surplus mobile classroom donated by the Carroll County Board of Education located on land made available by the city of Whitesburg.
“It's like a treasure chest when you open a box of donated books. You never know what's going to be in there. Sometimes we just scream they're so good,” Pate said.
The bookstore offers a wide variety of fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books at low prices with most paperbacks sold for 50 cents and most hardback books for $2. There is a selection of gift-quality, like-new books for $3 each. Magazines, movies and music also are available for sale.
“The Friends have operated a used book store since 2003 when funds were being raised to build a library. The first collection of books for sale was donated by a bookstore which was closing in Newnan,” Pate said. “At first the Friends sold the books at occasional sales held in front of Whitesburg Elementary School. When the City of Whitesburg acquired a trailer that once housed a bank on Main Street, the Friends began storing and selling books in that location. When that property was sold, the City offered a temporary location for the Book Bank in the Recreation Center.”
All merchandise available in the bookstore has been donated by individuals from all over the area. According to Pate, there are visitors that shop and donate merchandise who are from out of state or located in another region of Georgia as well. All proceeds from sales benefit the Whitesburg Public Library.
“The store has customers and donors from Whitesburg, Carrollton, Newnan, Douglasville, other neighboring towns and even distant ones,” Pate said.
The name of the store is in memory of the contributions made to the Whitesburg Public Library and the bookstore by Whitesburg resident, the late Harvey Toub, who passed away in 2010.
“He [Toub] was a member of the Friends who gave generously of his time, talents and resources to the Whitesburg Public Library and the book store. His generosity made the opening of the store in its new location possible,” Pate said.
Toub grew up in Pennsylvania and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1961 from Lehigh University. He spent two years as a Peace Corps volunteer teaching in Malaysia and in community development in Borneo.
After working for various engineering companies, Toub established his own firm, Harvey Toub Engineering, in Atlanta. Following his retirement in 1998, he used his engineering expertise to bring water and solar electricity to impoverished villages around the world as a member of Engineers without Borders.
“I take it very personally, you know, the problems that the [Whitesburg Public Library] has been having, because it is his legacy. It means so much to me, you know, he's gone and this is what he left for this community. That was his life's work to do that,” Harvey’s wife, Bobbe Toub, said. “He was a retired engineer, you know, and we married late, but I didn't even have a passport. But when I got together with Harvey, we traveled all over the whole world doing projects for poor communities, everywhere. In Central America, India, Ecuador, South America. He went to the Philippines. He went to Haiti, he went to the Dominican Republic, and he would do installations of water wells with solar pumping for villages that didn't even have water.”
According to Pate, one of the many things Toub is remembered for is his contributions in Whitesburg. Toub gave generously as funds were raised to build the Whitesburg Public Library and then provided his engineering expertise as the building was constructed.
“Even as Harvey faced his own personal health crisis, he continued his generous support, issuing a challenge to the Friends of the Library to raise funds to establish the new book store, which he would match,” Pate said. “In a few short weeks, Friends members and supporters of the library raised $2,000, which Harvey matched with a $5,555 contribution. Sadly, Harvey died before the new store opened but we remember him every day as we raise funds for the library at Harvey’s House of Books.
The bookstore has received grants from Carroll EMC, Greystone Power, Community Foundation of West Georgia and the Golden K Club.
There have been other donations aside from the monetary factor like materials, time and talents from others that led to the opening of the bookstore. According to Pate, some of the most significant were decking and stairs donated by the Carroll EMC, library shelving donated by Emory at Oxford University, and work by a specialized inmate labor crew provided by Carroll County.
“Other items donated have included plumbing fixtures, gutters and furnishings. Members of the West Georgia Chapter of the Georgia Power Ambassadors provided the landscaping,” Pate said.
The bookstore’s collection of books has steadily grown “thanks to the generosity of so many people.” According to Pate, the customers tell them they like to shop at the bookstore not only for the low prices we offer, but also because they know it will benefit the Whitesburg Public Library, “which has made a difference in so many lives in our community.”
About 25 volunteers work at Harvey’s House of Books.
“They volunteer because they love the library, but also because the used book store accomplishes more than one thing. It not only makes money for the library, but it also allows people who want to own their books to buy them at a very good price,” Pate said. “Our volunteers are very good customers because if you didn't love books, you wouldn't work here.”
Harvey’s House of Books is open Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m. to noon and only accepts cash. The phone number is 470-345-9397.
