Harvey Lee Thomas Jr.  age 71 of Carrollton, Ga. passed away March 23, 2023. His Viewing and Funeral service will be conducted Saturday April 1, 2023 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton, Ga. Viewing from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Arrangements Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga. 

