Harry Edward Robinson, age 83 of Carrollton, passed away on March 3, 2021.
He was born June 17, 1937, in Atlanta, Georgia, son of the late Edward Jackson Robinson and Mary Annette Brown Robinson. He worked for over 40 years with Bell South and AT&T as a lineman. He was a devoted and active member of Glenloch Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and performed maintenance duties as needed. He had a talent and passion for woodworking and would surprise his family with homemade gifts at Christmas that he had made, such as shelves, and tables. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Ann G. Robinson; his first wife, Joyce Robinson; and daughter, Lisa Dawn Robinson Beaman. He is survived by his children, Greg Robinson and his wife, Melissa of Palmetto, Georgia, John Stewart of Tallahassee, Florida, and Chris Stewart and his wife, Michele of Carrollton; brother, Ronnie Robinson and his wife, Mary Francis; grandchildren, Hollie Feathers and her husband, Brock, Chris Beaman, Cord Cunningham, Cierra Stewart, Robyn Stewart, Jonathan Stewart, and Jay Stewart; and several great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Neil Awbrey and Scott Googe officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with Brock Feathers, Jay Stewart, Cord Cunningham, Chad Harper, Jonathan Stewart, and Rob Copeland serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 5-8 p.m.
A special thank you to the loving caregivers over the past years who have loved “Pa” Harry. Recently Robin Thrasher, Susan Thrasher, Mary Tinney, Claudia Currie, Makayla Fuller, and Kim Allen.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com . Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
