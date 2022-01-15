Harry Randall Mabrey, 78, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Jan. 12, 2022.
He was born on March 5, 1973, in Gainesville, Georgia, son of the late William Mabrey and the late Dorothy Tuggle Mabrey.
Mr. Mabrey enjoyed plastics and flowers. He was a door greeter at Walmart for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Gresham Mabrey; two children, Richard Mabrey and
David Mabrey.
He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Mabrey, of Villa Rica; sister, Melinda Marshall, of Texas; several extended family members also survive.
According to Mr. Mabrey’s wishes he was cremated. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.joneswynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica in charge of arrangements. 770-459-3694.
