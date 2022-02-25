Harry Harp Sr.

Harry William Harp Sr., 81, of Whitesburg, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Mr. Harp was born in Zebulon on Feb. 5, 1941, the son of the late John Neal Harp Jr., and Willie Ouida Lynch Harp.
He was a retired diesel technician having worked at Cummins Onan
for 43 years and
was a member of Deeper Life Christian Center.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jeanette C. Harp; daughters and son-in-law, Vickey Caradine (Ronald) of Wedowee, AL, Benita Harp of Bowdon; and son and daughter-in-law, Billy Harp (Annie) of Covington; grandchildren, Alan Haney, Joni Davis, Angela McDaniel, Jennifer Gray, Richard Young Jr., Jonathan Harp, Amber Pool, Austin Pool, Nathan Pool; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Juanita Beasley, of Douglasville.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Deeper Life Christian Center with Pastor Dan Patrick, the Rev. Robert Carlise and Trent Williams officiating. He will lie in state one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in Whitesburg Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Richard Young Jr., Zachary Haney, Spencer Caradine, Andrew Allums, Nathan Pool and Dominic McDaniel. Honorary pallbearers will be his great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
