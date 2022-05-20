Captain Richard E. Harrison, who has lived in Bremen most of his life, has dedicated 39 years to the Bremen Police Department beginning his law enforcement career in February 1983.
“I started with the city of Bremen in 1983 as a police dispatcher/firefighter. In 1988, I was moved to patrol officer with the police department, and was certified in 1989. I was a patrol officer for a year then promoted to sergeant on night patrol until 1998. I was then promoted to investigator and later promoted to lieutenant over investigations. In 2003, I was promoted to captain in Investigations. In 2005, I was promoted by Chief Pesnell to assistant chief,” Harrison said.
When Harrison was 15, his father passed away. An officer with the Bremen Police Department came to his house and told his mother and him the news.
“The officer was very nice, understanding and comforting to us and I never forgot that. I feel that his compassion and comfort inspired me to become a Police Officer and I really enjoy helping people,” Harrison said.
Harrison notes some of the most important aspects of law enforcement jobs are the risks that officers take on a daily basis.
“In today’s world just wearing the uniform is a risk. Others are answering calls of domestic violence where the officer has no idea what they are going to be faced with and have to be prepared for anything,” Harrison said.
Harrison stated that “being a police officer is an honor.” All the criticism about law enforcement is what he notes as the big challenge for officers in today’s time.
“I can assure anyone there are 99 good officers to every one bad officer. People sometimes need to realize police officers are people also, not machines. We do have feelings and some do make mistakes but everyone shouldn’t be punished for the actions of one,” Harrison said.
His goal as a law enforcement officer is to treat everyone how he wants to be treated and perform his duties to the best of his ability.
“My advice to anyone wanting to join the team, make sure you understand it is not about power, it is about treating people with respect, I have always felt that you must give respect to earn respect,” Harrison said.
Harrison shared a memory from years ago when he was on patrol in the city limits of Bremen, and noticed a vehicle at a business after closing and that there were three people outside the vehicle.
“I turned around to see what they were up to and when I got back two of the people (young males) were not to be found. After talking to the one that was at the vehicle I realized the other two had been drinking alcoholic beverages and they were underage. After my partner and I checked the area well, we were able to locate the other two males in a wooded area. Having one in one patrol unit and one in another patrol unit we talked on the radio about what all we were going to charge them with, where they could hear it. After getting them to the Police Department and scaring them pretty well I decided to call their parents and release them to their parents. We did not press charges on them. I believe that sometimes a little scare will help more than charges. I told this story because today two of the three males are now in law enforcement and have been for over 20 years,” Harrison said.
Harrison said he is “blessed” to have worked with the department.
“We all at Bremen Police Department are blessed to have Chief Keith Pesnell as our leader, City Operations Manager Mike Thompson, City Manager Perry Hicks, Mayor Sharon Sewell and all the City Council members that support us 100%. The biggest blessing is having a community that supports us and for all this I say thank you,” Harrison said.
