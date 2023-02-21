Mr. Harris Tucker Johnson III, was born on July 24, 1943, passed away on December 21, 2022.
Harris is survived by his wife of 49 years, Connie; stepson, David Willbanks; brother-in-law, Daniel Pyron; grandson and his wife, Jeffrey and Hope Vance, grandson, Brandon Willbanks; great grandchildren, Jake Vance, Lyla Vance; brothers and sisters-in-law, Scott and Terri Johnson, Michael and Melinda Johnson. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dixie Fairfax Johnson; father, Harris Tucker Johnson, Jr.; brother and sister-in-law, Donnie and Jackie Johnson; sister, Candy Johnson Pyron; brother, Victor Johnson; and a daughter, Pamela Willbanks Johnson LeClair.
