Jake Harris, a coach with a wealth of knowledge in golf will lead the Trojan golf program next season following Dr. Kurt Hitzeman's decision to step down as head coach to pursue other coaching endeavors within the district.
Harris is a native of Woodstock and graduated from Kennesaw State University. He received his Master’s degree from the University of Alabama and Specialist degree from Berry College. After a short stent at Our Lady of Assumption School, Harris moved back home to teach and coach at Etowah High School. He coached the ninth-grade football team for six years — four of which he served as head coach — and then took over the golf program in 2015.
Coach Harris had several All-State players and won multiple events. The team set the school tournament scoring record in 2021 with an even-par round of 288. Harris also guided the Eagles to three state championship appearances, two area runners-up, and a region championship in 2016. He has also served as secretary for the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association over the past four years.
Harris comes to Carrollton with his wife of nine years, Meghan. They have a son, Jack (8), and two daughters, Aaryn (6) and Riley (4). Along with his coaching duties, Harris will be teaching U.S. History and Honors Government at CHS.
Coach Harris said he is more than ready to join Trojan Nation.
“My family is incredibly excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Trojan family,” Harris stated. “The entire admin team and athletic department have been so supportive throughout the entire process. I'm leaving a place I've called home for 30 years because I believe in the commitment to academics, athletics, and the arts in the Carrollton community makes it a great place to raise a family. I'd also like to acknowledge Dr. Kurt Hitzeman, who has been there for my family through every step of this process. I certainly have big shoes to fill and am grateful for the chance to continue adding to the Trojan Golf legacy that Coach Hitzeman has built.”
After 10 successful seasons on the links and countless hours pouring into many student-athletes, Dr. Kurt Hitzeman has made the decision to continue supporting the program while pursuing other coaching interests.
Hitzeman began coaching the golf team in 2014 after coaching baseball at CHS for eight years. Since 2014, the team has made an appearance at every state championship tournament. In addition, the Trojans secured five area championships [2017, 2018, 2019, 2022, & 2023] and a team state runner-up in 2021. The program has had eight all-state players and sent five players to play at the next level.
More accolades for Hitzeman include being the president of the GHSGCA [2021-24], setting five school scoring records, being Team Georgia Captain [2019-2023], and being the all-state coordinator and South all-star head coach from 2017-2023.
“Dr. Hitzeman has done a remarkable job coaching the Golf Team the last 10 years, Carrollton Athletic Director Paul Fitz-Simons stated.
“While serving as head boys golf coach his Trojans have captured five area titles, achieved six top five in the state finishes, and were the state finalists in 2021. He is as organized and meticulous of a coach that I have come across. Our student-athletes were afforded a terrific experience while under his watch. He does a masterful job holding them accountable while also achieving our high expectations.”
Starting this fall, Hitzeman will assist the Carrollton Middle School golf program and look to continue the same success that has been gained at CHS. He will also be joining the baseball staff once again as an assistant coach. Hitzeman will continue to teach Advanced Placement U.S. History and Economics at CHS, and he will add two new roles for the 2023-24 school year.
“This is a great opportunity for me to be involved with two programs that I care deeply about,” Hitzeman stated.
“I am extremely thankful for this opportunity, and although my role is changing, the continuity that will remain will help ensure greater successes down the road. I've always tried to put passion into everything that I undertake to do, and I believe we've done that for many years. I am indebted to all the people that have helped build our golf programs to where they are — donors, community coaches, club members, and staff — they all share in whatever successes we've had.”
In regards to Harris taking over the program, Hitzeman had this to say, “Coach Harris is a highly-motivated teacher and coach. He is a friend, and he will do an excellent job in taking our Trojans to greater heights.”
