Jake Harris, a coach with a wealth of knowledge in golf will lead the Trojan golf program next season following Dr. Kurt Hitzeman's decision to step down as head coach to pursue other coaching endeavors within the district.

Harris is a native of Woodstock and graduated from Kennesaw State University. He received his Master’s degree from the University of Alabama and Specialist degree from Berry College. After a short stent at Our Lady of Assumption School, Harris moved back home to teach and coach at Etowah High School. He coached the ninth-grade football team for six years — four of which he served as head coach — and then took over the golf program in 2015.

