Brent Harris, MD, is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carrollton. He has over 14 years of experience in the medical field. He graduated from Mercer University medical school in 2007.
Q: Why are you seeking this office?
A: It is an extension of my goal of investing in the City of Carrollton, which my family and I call home. I believe everyone should get involved in their local government.
Q: What are your top three goals for your term if elected?
A: 1. Carrollton Clean: everything we have should be tip-top maintained and updated prior to any new projects.
2. Family focused: The majority of projects and expansion plans should prioritize the family unit from functional, safety, and monetary standpoint. We should be helping the financially strained among us by making city facilities like the pool and water park free to use, like the local library. This will create a safer community and keep kids out of trouble.
Q: What do you think is the main issue in Carrollton?
A: All city operations should be fully transparent, including a list of all expenditures.
Q: What is the toughest issue facing the city, and what do you think should be done?
A: Long term infrastructure maintenance and replacement. We need a detailed repair and replacement schedule and future costs analysis of that schedule, taking into consideration economic downturns and inflation.
Q: How would you describe the overall “climate” of Carrollton in terms of economics, livability, and relations within the community? What areas need improvement and where are we on track?
A: Overall, Carrollton has a great economy; a very balanced business climate, with a mix of major medical, technology, manufacturing, and services. Livability is decent; however, the cost and availability of affordable housing is a challenge. As for community relations, we need people with a variety of opinions to speak up in a safe environment.
