A pair of UWG student-athletes put together incredible performances last week, and for that, Emilee Harris of volleyball and Harrison Frost of football, have been named the UWG Student-Athletes of the Week.
Harris led an offensive attack that propelled the Wolves to a 4-0 week at the Concord Classic. The Canton native had 41 kills and hit .300 over four matches, averaging 2.93 kills per set. She added to her career dig total as well, adding 32.
For Frost, the senior quarterback picked up where he left off last year, throwing for 298 yards and four touchdowns in the Wolves' 38-7 win over Carson-Newman last Thursday. Frost enters this week's action 84 yards away from surpassing the 4,000 career passing yards mark.
The UWG Student-Athlete of the Week award is voted on by a committee made up of student athletes, head coaches, staff and supporters of UWG athletics.
Also nominated for Female Student Athlete of the Week were Adela Belohlavova (Women's Cross Country), Sarah Pipping (Women's Volleyball), Sanai Young (Women's Volleyball) and Haley Brinkman (Women's Soccer).
Other nominees for Male Student-Athlete of the Week were Timothy Feezor (Men's Cross Country), Za'Tarious Anderson (Football), Xavier Robinson (Football) and Keondre Williams (Football).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.