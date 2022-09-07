Frost, Harris Student Athlete of the Week

Senior quarterback Harrison Frost (left) and senior volleyball standout Emilee Harris (right) were voted Student Athletes of the week for the University of West Georgia.

A pair of UWG student-athletes put together incredible performances last week, and for that, Emilee Harris of volleyball and Harrison Frost of football, have been named the UWG Student-Athletes of the Week.

Harris led an offensive attack that propelled the Wolves to a 4-0 week at the Concord Classic. The Canton native had 41 kills and hit .300 over four matches, averaging 2.93 kills per set. She added to her career dig total as well, adding 32.

