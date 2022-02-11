Harriet Bogue

Mrs. Harriet Ann Harrill Bogue, 84, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
Harriet was born in Anderson, South Carolina, on December 28, 1937, the daughter of the late John Aberdeen Harrill and Hazel Jones Harrill.
Harriet graduated from Anderson High School in 1955. She then graduated from Agnes Scott College in 1959 with a Bachelors of Science in chemistry. Later, she earned her Masters in education from the University of West Georgia.
She was a retired educator having worked at Central High School and the University of West Georgia. Mrs. Bogue was a member of First Baptist Church Carrollton.
Harriet is survived by: son, John David Tisinger, of Carrollton; son, Joel (Erica) Tisinger, of Carrollton; brother, John (Lou Ann) Aberdeen Harrill, Jr., of Spartanburg, South Carolina; grandchildren, Harrison Harrill Tisinger, and Ann Holland Tisinger; nephew, John “Johnny” Harrill, III, Andrew Harrill; niece, Ann Marie Edwards, and several great-nephews and -nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy B. Bogue.
Harriet had many dear friends in Carrollton, including those members of her monthly bridge club of nearly 60 years.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 11, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Carrollton with Rev. David Hughes officiating, Joel Tisinger giving the eulogy, and Erica Tisinger reading scripture.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Harrill, Andy Harrill, John Jackson, Jon Greer, Ryan Weber, and Rob Dial. Honorary pallbearers will be Beverly Parkman, Kay Wilson, Carole Warford, Deanna Morrow, Becky Pike, Marian Almon, Jackie Carden, and Dottie Hamrick.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Carrollton, 102 Dixie Street, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.