Rev. Harold Winters, age 82, of Carrollton died on January 9, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday January 14, 2023 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 560 Old Bremen Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117, Dr. Cedric Duncan, Pastor; Rev. Bradley Bell, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday January 13, 2023 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Winters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos